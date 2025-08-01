A major new advantage for the Montreal Alouettes

The Alouettes kick off the second half of the regular season with an important game against the mighty Roughriders in Montreal on Saturday.

Despite the absence of starting quarterback Davis Alexander, the Sparrows will be able to count on two major returns for the defensive unit: veterans Shawn Lemon and Dylan Wynn will return to the game to bring talent, depth and experience to the defensive line, one of the Alouettes’ most dominant positions. Lemon has just been put under contract after serving his suspension and being readmitted by the CFL. Wynn is a colossus inside the line and brings intensity and toughness when he’s on the field. This will be Shawn Lemon’s first game in 400 days.

It means a lot to me to be back here and to see our fans again. I’m going to do everything I can to help the city and the team win this game, if I’m able to play.”

A good season overall for the Sparrows

The Montreal Alouettes are enjoying a promising 2025 season, marked by the stability of their core and the emergence of key young talent. Under the direction of head coach Jason Maas, the Montreal squad is displaying disciplined, balanced football on both offense and defense. With a positive record at mid-season, Montreal is already positioning itself as a serious playoff contender and could well be aiming for a second consecutive Grey Cup – a feat that would rekindle fan excitement at Percival-Molson Stadium.

