Zdeno Chara completes (another) triathlon after doing one two weeks ago

Zdeno Chara isn’t playing hockey anymore, but he may be in the best shape of his life right now. Two weeks ago, the former Bruins defenseman (and captain) completed a triathlon in his native Slovakia, and today… just two weeks later, he’s completed a triathlon in France. And today… just two weeks later, he managed to complete a triathlon in France. You’ve got to give him credit. Basically, finishing an event like that is really impressive… and he’s done it twice in the space of two weeks.It’s still pretty amazing.

Another day, another triathlon complete for Zdeno Chara! Big Z completed the Alpe d’Huez Triathlon in France which included more than 11,000 feet of elevation. ( : IG/zeechara33) pic.twitter.com/yNKp53q0zK– NHL (@NHL) July 31, 2025

He took on a consulting and player-mentoring role with the Bruins organizationlast January, and it allows him to still be involved in hockey…. but we know he’s always been a physical beast, and he’s obviously keen to keep his shape. Remember that in recent years, since he retired, Big Z has also completed several marathons, of which there are around ten on his Instagram account alone… and he always looks extremely proud when posting photos of his exploits.

With good reason, I’d say, because at 48, the former NHL defenseman continues to take care of himself and do what he loves. spacer title=’Overtime’] – Hehe.

