NHL’s worst contracts: Sam Bennett’s is one of them according to The Athletic

Following his great performances in the recent playoffs, Sam Bennett had the arguments on his side to sign a huge contract, and that’s exactly what he did. The forward agreed to the terms of an eight-year pact with the Panthers, a deal that will pay him $8 million per season. That’s a lot of cash for a player who isn’t necessarily a playoff dominant, but even if Bennett is capable of getting up in the playoffs – he won the Conn-Smythe Trophy in 2025 – the annual amount of his contract is still intense. And that’s why Dom Luszczyszyn(The Athletic) has placed Bennett’s deal among his 10 worst National League contracts.

This deal may not age very well, and that’s why it’s on this list.

–

Dom Luszczyszyn

From Jonathan Huberdeau to Tanner Jeannot, my annual look at the 10 worst contracts in hockey. https://t.co/wGr25TrdUD pic.twitter.com/tLartFw1W4 – dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 31, 2025

[content-ads] Nicolas Hague’s contract (four years at $5.5 M$) is also in the ranking above.And the parallel is interesting to raise… because both Bennett and Hague have been talked about in Montreal in recent weeks. But getting back to Bennett, Luszczyszyn makes a good point when he says that the player’s deal could age badly.

It’s nice to see him being really good when it really counts… but the Panthers aren’t necessarily guaranteed to make the playoffs every year either. It would seem crazy to pay Bennett an $8M salary for 40-45 point production without necessarily being able to take advantage of his excellent contribution during the spring dance… and he’s there too, the Panthers’ biggest objective. In Florida, we’ll really have to find a way to take advantage of this contract for real. And there’s only one way to do it… [spacer title=’Overtime’] – It’s coming up.

Who better than our #78, Tommy Cormier, to remind you that there are exactly 78 days left until our opening game!! Is the date already marked on your calendar? pic.twitter.com/jlKGoUXyk9– Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 31, 2025

One of baseball’s top prospects goes the other way. https://t.co/AfYqwLwZIA – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 31, 2025

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov’s drought continues at the National Bank Open: are the Canadiens cracking under the pressure in front of their fans? https://t.co/YUViVi2ObF – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 31, 2025

– Oh.– It’s a shame.