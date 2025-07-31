Arber Xhekaj foreshadows a rivalry with Michael Pezzetta next season

Michael Pezzetta was a valued teammate in the Canadiens dressing room, but it was time for him to leave the team. The Habs are pleased to see Pezzetta leave the team, as he may have the chance to play more games than last year, but he has decided to rejoin his childhood team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Playing with the Maple Leafs means defending his teammates in tough games against their long-time rivals: the Montreal Canadiens. As a physical player, Pezzetta will clearly have to face Arber Xhekaj in a fight, and Xhekaj set the table for a possible showdown between the two at the Royal LePage Alex Newhook & Friends FanFest.

When host David Amber asked Xhekaj who his number-one rival in the NHL might be next season, the Canadiens’ defenseman replied that he’ll probably have a new one, while looking at Pezzetta with a smirk on his face. Understandably, the two men should come to blows in one of their clashes! Xhekaj went on to explain that he doesn’t like Ryan Reaves very much, but the problem is that Reaves has been traded to the San Jose Sharks. The Sheriff won’t have as many opportunities to face him, so Pezzetta will take Reaves’ place with the Leafs! content-ads] Even if Xhekaj and Pezzetta come to blows, we can expect them to make up off the ice right after the game. Xhekaj knows his role. Friend or not, if he has to hit a player, he’ll do it. Earlier in the question and answer session, the defenseman alluded to the Canadiens’ big games in the coming season, and obviously all those against Toronto are big. The Canadiens will face the Maple Leafs twice in the pre-season schedule, on September 25 and 27. Maybe we’ll get to see the first chapter of the Xhekaj-Pezzetta rivalry in one of these two games! spacer title=’Overtime’] – That’s something

! READ: Professional sports haven’t spoiled Canadian fans much, but that could change this year. https://t.co/FljVJ0JEQg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 31, 2025

Jeff Marek: Re Canucks trade options: If you bring in…Marco Rossi…and I sort of sideways swiped at Jesperi Kotkaniemi…probably for a reason too; I don’t know that you bring them in…and are gonna lead the Canucks forwards – Sekeres and Price (7/31) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 31, 2025

The Blue Jays finished July with an 18-8 record pic.twitter.com/zAToryBaSd – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2025

– Kotkaniemi is the talk of the town.– We’ve got to keep this momentum going.