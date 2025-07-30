The time Lane Hutson apologized to an opposing player after causing a penalty

We’re starting to get to know Lane Hutson’s character. On the ice, we know he’s a very, very, very talented player. But we also know he has a certain awkwardness about him off the ice, and that he’s not the loudest speaker in the dressing room. I say this because Arber Xhekaj told a funny story( Alex Newhook golf tournament round table ) involving the little defenseman. Hutson caused a penalty to an opposing player.arber

Xhekaj on his Habs teammate Lane Hutson: “He said sorry when a guy took a penalty on him one time. I was like ‘that’s crazy, do not ever apologize to a single guy out there.” pic.twitter.com/h0rokJ7Zso– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 30, 2025

Because it kind of shows that Lane Hutson is (really) not someone who likes to hurt other people in life in general. But it also seems in a way that it doesn't surprise me. Lane Hutson really seems like a reserved guy: he's young and he doesn't think he's anyone else either. He wants to do the right thing… and I guess that explains why he made a point of apologizing to an opposing player after causing a penalty. It's still special, we agree. But Arber Xhekaj did the right thing by telling him not to apologize for something like that. If Hutson had hurt the guy, it would be different… but here, it still helped his team get on the powerplay.Hutson doesn't have to feel bad about it, hehe.

