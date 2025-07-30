SAQ offers a “Fleury Vodka” in honor of Marc-André

Marc-André Fleury is now retired, but just because he’s retired from hockey doesn’t mean his NHL achievements have been forgotten. In fact , the SAQ is now offering a Vodka in honor of the Québécois goalie on its website. RDT wrote about it.

Note that the product is not available in stores and costs $33.25. Interestingly, as you can see from the product description, 100% of the profits will be donated to the Centre d’action bénévole du Bas-Richelieu. #GénéreuxIt’s a 40% alcohol product, and three different labels have been produced for the bottle, in three different colors for the label. But in any case, it’s still Fleury Vodka #29. content-ads] Obviously, a product like this wouldn’t stop Fleury from getting back into the game if he felt like it. But we’re seeing more and more post-career tributes to the Québécois,who wants people to let him know that he’s made his mark on his sport.Let’s not forget that the goaltender received offers to return to the game, but said no. He seems quite determined not to play again. He seems quite determined not to play again and to learn a little by visiting the Wild’s offices once in a while. And that’s fine. spacer title=’Overtime’]- Colleague Félix Forget is on the case.

EXCLUSIVE: according to what I learned yesterday, there’s a deal in place for RDS to keep the REGIONAL broadcasting rights to the #GoHabsGo after 2026. The network would broadcast 46 season games per year (as opposed to 60 right now), but the CH would have to stay with RDS. pic.twitter.com/fKqTkNSN9B– Félix Forget (@FForget_LTM) July 30, 2025

Joe Veleno will officially wear the 90 with the CH. He’ll become the fourth player in the team’s history to wear it, after Anthony Richard, Tomas Tatar and Joe Juneau – Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) July 30, 2025

– Pardon?– Logical.