Skip to content
Your daily dose of sports
News

SAQ offers a “Fleury Vodka” in honor of Marc-André
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
SAQ offers a “Fleury Vodka” in honor of Marc-André
Credit: Getty Images

Marc-André Fleury is now retired, but just because he’s retired from hockey doesn’t mean his NHL achievements have been forgotten. In fact , the SAQ is now offering a Vodka in honor of the Québécois goalie on its website. RDT wrote about it.

(Credit: SAQ)

Note that the product is not available in stores and costs $33.25. Interestingly, as you can see from the product description, 100% of the profits will be donated to the Centre d’action bénévole du Bas-Richelieu. #GénéreuxIt’s a 40% alcohol product, and three different labels have been produced for the bottle, in three different colors for the label. But in any case, it’s still Fleury Vodka #29. content-ads] Obviously, a product like this wouldn’t stop Fleury from getting back into the game if he felt like it. But we’re seeing more and more post-career tributes to the Québécois,who wants people to let him know that he’s made his mark on his sport.Let’s not forget that the goaltender received offers to return to the game, but said no. He seems quite determined not to play again. He seems quite determined not to play again and to learn a little by visiting the Wild’s offices once in a while. And that’s fine. spacer title=’Overtime’]- Colleague Félix Forget is on the case.

– Pardon?

– Logical.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content