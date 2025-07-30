Patrik Laine traded by the start of the season: Frank Seravalli doesn’t believe it

Patrik Laine is a player who stirs up passions in Montreal. Almost everyone has a different opinion about the Finnish forward… and I’m sure you can understand why I say that. After all, he’s not the talk of the town. Since the start of the summer, we’ve heard a few rumours about Laine. The idea of him being traded by the Canadiens has come up on more than one occasion… and every time we’ve heard about it, it’s caused a stir. But the season is approaching slowly and at this point, it would be surprising to see a transaction involving Laine. At least, that’s what Frank Seravalli thinks, when he talked about it on his Insider Notebook podcast yesterday lunchtime. [content-ads] In his commentary, Seravalli mentions that we’ll have to wait and see Laine’s production at the start of the season to come to a certain conclusion. He doesn’t close the door on a possible transaction… but we also understand that he doesn’t necessarily believe that the player will automatically change address too.

In reality, the Canadiens may not be able to afford to trade Laine at the moment. The player in question – who is one of the NHL’s top goal scorers – fills a need in Montreal: he helps the Habs offensively and plays an important role on the powerplay.Without his 15 powerplay goals last season, the Habs probably wouldn’t have made the playoffs… Right now, the Canadiens must be able to take advantage of him in the final year of his contract. Laine will be as free as a bird next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal by July 1, 2026, and before making a decision, we need to see what he’s got… for real. Because let’s not forget: in 24-25, Laine wasn’t at the top of his game. He missed some games, he decided not to have knee surgery after his training camp injury… and we felt he struggled at times during the last campaign. If he’s fit next season, that could change a few things. And that’s why, in my eyes, we’ve got to give him another chance to shine. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Wow.

Jesus Murphy, Cedric Mullins. This is the 2nd home run he’s robbed from the #BlueJays this week. One of the best catches you’ll see all season: pic.twitter.com/lydHeiPUNL– Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 30, 2025

Michael Hage with Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase. He’s playing on the 2nd line wing today alongside Cayden Lindstrom & Michael Misa as the center. pic.twitter.com/NHf0z651hf– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 30, 2025

