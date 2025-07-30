NHL’s best contracts: no Canadiens player in The Athletic top-15

You may have heard of He’s it was he who, a few years ago, ranked Nick Suzuki among the worst contracts in the league. Let’s just say that it was never one of the worst contracts… and the captain’s last few years prove it.On this subject, Obviously, this does not take into account entry-level contracts. Andas for the summer of 2025, the columnist’s top-10 list doesn’t include a single player from the Canadiens. There are five honorable mentions… so you could say in the top-15, in fact.

From Jack Hughes to Tim Stützle, my annual look at the 10 best contracts in hockey.https://t.co/1s62wcICLU pic .twitter.com/4ynu78e9c1 – dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 29, 2025

Since Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisailt are on the list and recently signed a contract with a very high annual salary, don't think it's just the guys who took "discounts" who are in the ranking.

What it tells me is that, while the Canadiens have some excellent players who have signed contracts that benefit the Canadiens, there are no MacKinnons or Draisaitls with big contracts in Montreal. But I don’t think you needed The Athletic’s rankings to figure that out. As good as the Habs’ top forwards are, they’re not at the same level. Will Ivan Demidov change that? We’ll see. [spacer title=’en rafale’]- Contract in Winnipeg.

Dylan Samberg 3 x $5.75M Winnipeg – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 30, 2025

on a show in their first League Cup game. Victory on penalties! pic.twitter.com/sMtQ6SwA11– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 30, 2025

Once again, many fans are leaving Stade Saputo angry tonight. Except this time, they’re wearing a yellow or green vest. The #CFMTL ‘s performance does a world of good for the club’s fans, who have stayed behind the club despite everything in this (very) difficult season. pic.twitter.com/fBiDTlJd86– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 30, 2025

#CFMTL record since “the letter”: 2 wins – including one on penalties -, no losses and no draws. pic.twitter.com/bnHJA3N7o2 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 30, 2025

