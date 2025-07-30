Skip to content
Bench brawl in the playoffs: It all happened… because of Jakub Dobes
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

Remember Game 3 of the (most recent) series between the Capitals and the Canadiens? No? Let me refresh your memory: two players (Josh Anderson and Tom Wilson) did something you don’t often see in the NHL. The two guys fought on the bench at the end of the 2nd period… and it made for a really intense moment. Clearly, it’s hard to forget these images, which have been makingthe rounds on the web… because it was simply insane:

[content-ads] But… this all started because of one player in particular. And here, I’m talking about Jakub Dobes. What you need to know is that Dobes was talking (a lot) to Capitals players before taking Samuel Montembeault’s place in front of the net. Monty got hurt, Dobes was called in to replace him… and the Capitals players came to send him a message at the end of the period, when Dobes had to go through the entire opposing group before he could get to his bench. That’s when Arber Xhekaj decided to get involved… and that’s when things got a little complicated.

Arber

Dobes doesn’t understand why the Capitals players were so angry because he claims he didn’t say anything “that terrible.” But… In the playoffs, guys’ emotions are different. The players want to win, they want to do everything they can to get there… and the intensity always goes up a notch too. But he’ll know that the next time he wants to start stirring the pot.Fuck around and find out, as they say so well… hehe.hehe. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Nice list.

