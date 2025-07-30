A former Carabin is back in the Alouettes’ nest

The Montreal Alouettes have announced the signing of 4 players, including one Québécois.

We’re welcoming four new players to the team – Kaseem Ferdinand, receiver – Jose Barbon, receiver – Tyjon Lindsey, receiver – Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, defensive line We’ve also released player Lincoln Victor.

Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal is back in the nest after playing one game with the Sparrows last year. The big defensive winger will provide depth on the defensive line. He had some dominant moments with the Carabins and has the talent to play as a backup in the Canadian Football League.

General manager Danny Maciocia has never hesitated to dip into the Blues’ backyard to bring in homegrown talent. Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal has a long reach that helps him adequately separate himself from offensive linemen, and we hope he can get a real chance in the coming weeks!

