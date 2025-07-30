A former Carabin is back in the Alouettes’ nest

The Montreal Alouettes have announced the signing of 4 players, including one Québécois.
We’re welcoming four new players to the team
– Kaseem Ferdinand, receiver – Jose Barbon, receiver – Tyjon Lindsey, receiver – Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, defensive line We’ve also released player Lincoln Victor.
—
We’re welcoming four new players to the team -… pic.twitter.com/s1SMYPmb0m– Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 28, 2025
General manager Danny Maciocia has never hesitated to dip into the Blues’ backyard to bring in homegrown talent. Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal has a long reach that helps him adequately separate himself from offensive linemen, and we hope he can get a real chance in the coming weeks!