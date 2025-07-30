3 years at $5.75 per season for Dylan Samberg: Kaiden Guhle’s contract is fantastic

If I’m talking about Dylan Samberg, you may not know the name (or much at all). We’re talking about a 26-year-old defenseman, 6’4 (216 lbs.), who has played in Winnipeg since the start of his career and was drafted second overall by the Jets in 2017. His style is quite defensive: he finished last season with his highest total of goals (6) and points (20) in a single season. But we’re talking about a guy who just signed a three-year contract valued at $5.75 M. That’s still a lot of money – even if the ceiling has gone up and will continue to do so over the next few years.

And it makes you realize even more how fantastic Kaiden Guhle’s contract (six years at $5.5M per season) is for the Canadiens.

Dylan Samberg and the Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $5.75M AAV. The 26-year-old is coming off a season where he set single-season highs in goals (6) and points (20) for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/8k81jnphCq– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 30, 2025

[content-ads] At 23, Kaiden Guhle has the potential to become the Canadiens’ blue-line general. He’s already proven himself, he could play on the first pair on defense as early as next season, and he’ll be making a really respectable salary until the end of the 2030-2031 season.

Guhle is about to enter the first year of his contract… Kent Hughes really found a way to make a good move almost a year ago to the day. Guhle signed his contract extension on July 31, 2024 (today is the 30th) and Hughes knew that the cap was going to go up at some point. And he also knew that the defenseman’s salary wasn’t going to become super-negative in the context of him already playing like a guy who deserves to earn that kind of money annually. The contract is likely to get even better… especially if Guhle becomes the defenseman we see him becoming. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Too easy.

