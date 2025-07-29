WJSS: Michael Hage shines with Canada

Michael Hage was not invited to represent Canada at the World Junior Championships last year. Should he have been invited? Probably, considering the team’s disappointing quarter-final loss to the Czech Republic.

The fact that he plays in the NCAA didn’t help either, but barring a huge surprise, Hockey Canada shouldn’t overlook him this year.

He’s taking part in the Summer Showcase, which is good news in itself, but he also has an important role in Team Canada-Rouge.

Today, his team played its first game of the summer mini-tournament against the other Canadian team, Canada-White. He didn’t miss a beat with a goal and an assist.

Lines for the Canada split squad game. Puck drop at 5:30 PM ET. Stream on https://t.co/UuSXMMXf97 pic.twitter.com/4fGx8L5x4E– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 29, 2025

Used in a second line with Cole Rechny and Benjamin Kindel, he first grabbed a rebound in the slot before scoring.

Michael Hage takes a feed and makes it 1-0. Big week for Montreal Canadiens prospects. Porter Martone and Sacha Boisvert with the assists. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/PR8kzvFOrE– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 29, 2025

Then, he served a superb pass to Marek Vanacker.

Michael Hage finds Marek Vanacker near the crease and Canada Red leads 2-0. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TUgIvRbbt7 – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 29, 2025

If he breaks into the lineup, I can’t wait to see what role we’ll give him. Being a 2nd line center is an achievable goal with the talent Canada is going to have.

In the meantime, it’s off to the University of Michigan for him to play his second season. After an excellent first year, it’ll be interesting to see how far he can take his team, who disappointed at the end of 2025.

It should be Habs direction next, as he’s projected as the team’s future 2nd center.

[spacer title=’En rafale’] – A good game from CF Montreal.

PRINCE OWUSUUUUUUU scores AGAINST CLUB LEÓN Prince just keeps SCORING #CFMTL #LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/vNcw0EBNvs– CF Montreal (@cfmontreal) July 30, 2025

– It’s pretty amazing to see him go.

Try to keep Ivan Demidov off the ice in Brossard challenge (impossible) pic.twitter.com/2JwQve59Vz– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 29, 2025

– Embarrassing situation for the tournament.