Skip to content
Your daily dose of sports
News

WJSS: Michael Hage shines with Canada
Pablo Herrera-Vergara
WJSS: Michael Hage shines with Canada
Credit: Getty Images

Michael Hage was not invited to represent Canada at the World Junior Championships last year. Should he have been invited? Probably, considering the team’s disappointing quarter-final loss to the Czech Republic.

The fact that he plays in the NCAA didn’t help either, but barring a huge surprise, Hockey Canada shouldn’t overlook him this year.

He’s taking part in the Summer Showcase, which is good news in itself, but he also has an important role in Team Canada-Rouge.

Today, his team played its first game of the summer mini-tournament against the other Canadian team, Canada-White. He didn’t miss a beat with a goal and an assist.

Used in a second line with Cole Rechny and Benjamin Kindel, he first grabbed a rebound in the slot before scoring.

Then, he served a superb pass to Marek Vanacker.

[content-ads]

If he breaks into the lineup, I can’t wait to see what role we’ll give him. Being a 2nd line center is an achievable goal with the talent Canada is going to have.

In the meantime, it’s off to the University of Michigan for him to play his second season. After an excellent first year, it’ll be interesting to see how far he can take his team, who disappointed at the end of 2025.

It should be Habs direction next, as he’s projected as the team’s future 2nd center.

[spacer title=’En rafale’] – A good game from CF Montreal.

– It’s pretty amazing to see him go.

– Embarrassing situation for the tournament.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content