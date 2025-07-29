Sixth defender: it’s going to come down to numerical inferiority

You know the drill: barring a surprise (David Reinbacher, signing, trade, injury, etc.), the Canadiens’ defensemen are under control: Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle will play every game they can, and then Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble will fight for playing time. And after that, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble will be fighting for playing time. Both will make the club, however, barring a surprise. By necessity, there are elements that will make it Xhekaj or Struble who will be able to play more often than not.

And listening to yesterday’s Sick Podcast (Tony Marinaro and Eric Engels), I thought it was clear: the numerical inferiority will play an important role in the decision to play the Canadiens or the American more often.

Let's take it a step further: I think it's all going to come down to the PK . In my eyes, there are two elements that will make the competition between the two men turn to one or the other's advantage at the start of the season

Who will be better in the numerical disadvantage?

Who will send his club to the short-handed position as little as possible?

It’s clear that the Sheriff must sometimes take “team penalties” and that this is part of his role, as raised in the Sick Podcast. But hooking penalties, for example, who’s going to take less? That can/should be a tie-breaking factor between the two friends.

But also, being good at being short-handed is obviously going to help. After all, the Canadiens lost David Savard and he needs to be replaced defensively, andthey also lost Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak, which will weaken the shorthanded units in general. The role of the defensemen will be even more important, in my opinion, withLane Hutson and Noah Dobson being used on the powerplay. Mike Matheson (who could also play on the PP), Alexandre Carrier and Kaiden Guhle will have an important one-man short-handed role. And there's room for one more defenseman. #ReplaceSavardIf Struble or Xhekaj is ever better on PK, it could work in his favor to stay in the lineup. After all, stabilizing this unit, which will undergo some changes compared to last year, will no doubt be important for the coach. Being in Struble's or Xhekaj's skates, I'd keep that in mind. But these are two guys who undoubtedly know it already.

