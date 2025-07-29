Skip to content
LJ Mooney recognized by his trainer: he stood up at the summer showcase
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

LJ Mooney is an increasingly popular name in Montreal. After all, fans may love big players… but small, talented players still have their place in the hearts of Montreal fans. # Caufield #HutsonAnd Mooney, with the talent coming out of his ears, currently falls into that category. Petit Jean, who isn’t a high draft pick, has done well wherever he goes since becoming a Habs prospect. Whether at the development camp or the summer showcase (a tournament to prepare for the World Junior Championship), he stands out from the crowd. And he’s getting a lot of praise. The Americans’ coach, Bob Motzko, had a chance to see what Mooney looked like, and let’s just say he liked what he saw of the player he’ll also be coaching this year at the University of Minnesota.

We say that because Little John, who doesn ‘t mind his size, was named by his coach as one of the guys who stood out in the last few days.

[content-ads]It may have been his future college player, but Motzko couldn’t name him if he didn’t deserve it.

Remember that in his first game in the Summer Showcase, Mooney came out on top with two points, including a goal, for the Americans. The way I look at it, I think it’s great to see that in an event like the Summer Showcase, Mooney is able to come out on top. It’s a competitive environment, even in the middle of summer.

After all, it’s one thing at the development camp in Montreal, but it’s quite another when guys are fighting to represent their country at the WJC.It’s a good start… although it doesn’t mean everything, obviously.[spacer title=’Overtime’]- How are you, Ivan?

