Erik Karlsson: The Hurricanes would be the best fit according to Frank Seravalli

We don’t know where Erik Karlsson will play in 25-26. And the reason is simple: the Penguins have told the other NHL teams that the defenseman is available right now. Kyle Dubas won’t trade him for nothing, but we could see a trade by the start of next season anyway. The Maple Leafs have been mentioned in the Karlsson file.but in the eyes of Frank Seravalli(Bleacher Report), there’s one club that would make more sense: the Hurricanes.Karlsson wants to join a Stanley Cup contender, and he could fill a certain need in Carolina since the Canes lost Brent Burns on the right side of defense.

Where is the best fit for Erik Karlsson amid the trade rumors?@frank_seravalli says Carolina may make the most sense pic.twitter.com/KXWYP7axKR – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 29, 2025

The Hurricanes are in a great situation right now.

They have 12 forwards, seven defensemen and their two goalies under contract for next season… and they currently have $10,647,291 in cap space.Eric Tulsky (GM) has room to maneuver and have fun, obviously.That said, we know what the “problem” is with Erik Karlsson and you’ll understand why I’m talking about his contract. The defenseman is currently worth $10M on Pittsburgh’s payroll, and the Penguins will have to hold back a certain portion of his salary if they really want to get rid of him, which could complicate a deal in the end. But the good news is that there are only two seasons left on the main man’s contract… It remains to be seen whether Kyle Dubas will be able to find a partner to dance with. But on paper, it’s true that Karlsson would add some offensive punch to the Hurricanes’ line-up… and maybe – just maybe – he’s the last piece left to take the next step in Carolina. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – She looked tired. She still won in Washington in Sunday’s final…

