At the end of his contract, Cody Ceci will have accumulated more money than Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky is considered by many to be the greatest hockey player of all time. He enjoyed an illustrious 20 seasons in the NHL, playing 1,487 games in the process.

He is a fine example of pure talent, but also of durability. He left on his own terms with total earnings estimated at $46 million, which seemed astronomical in his day.

In 2025, things have changed. Average inflation of 2.56% between Gretzky’s last game and today has pushed salaries higher, in addition to recent salary cap increases.

In the end, many 2nd or 3rd line players or 2nd or 3rd pair defensemen can hope to reach $50 million in total earnings.

With his recent contract, Cody Ceci has now surpassed Wayne Gretzky in career earnings at just over $50,000,000. Yes, I know about inflation and how misleading a statement that is but it’s still fascinating that Cody Ceci has made $50,000,000 playing hockey – Sergei (@berezin_goal) July 29, 2025

Such is the case with Cody Ceci, who signed a 4-year contract on July 1 worth $18 million. By the end of his contract, he will have accumulated over $51 million in earnings.

He’s not the first to top the list when it comes to the NHL’s best players. If he makes it to the end of the four years, he’ll have played 16 years in the NHL, four less than Gretzky. With the salary cap set to rise in the next few years, the gap between today’s average salaries and those of the late ’90s will widen exponentially, as teams will be able to pay higher salaries to the team’s best players, in addition to inflation. spacer title=’Overtime’] – Unusual scenario.

