WJSS: Aatos Koivu continues to impress with Finland

Right now, the best young players in the world of hockey are taking part in the World Junior Summer Showcase, a summer camp that allows kids to leave a good impression in preparation for this winter’s World Junior Championship.Michael Hage is playing an important role in Team Canadiens’ camp, andFinland’s Aatos Koivu is one of the players in attendance. Yesterday, Saku’s son had a good game, even if he didn’t get on the score sheet, and today, Koivu was back in action against one of the U.S. teams (in which LJ Mooney plays)… and this time, he got on the scoresheet with a beautiful goal.
Aatos Koivu with a sweet one-timer goal https://t.co /KNwbL6Xpcs –
/r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025
ELITE SNIPER AATOS KOIVUpic.twitter.com/LW6REuF7pg
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025
Found a new “ELITE SNIPER NICK SUZUKI” clip for next season
pic.twitter.com/9IUdNbWjrf– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025
Habs prospect Carlos Handel on going to the MTL Canadiens dev. camp:
“Montreal is definitely great. The arena is huge, the fans are incredibly good and interact with the team. It’s like a big family.” pic.twitter.com/tY0GGZ9ZXG– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025
We saw Condo, Becker and Dauph in the gym in Brossard
We saw Condo, Becker and Dauph in the gym in Brossard today pic.twitter.com/0Lu007edaj– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 28, 2025
He’s got a lot of teams interested. https://t.co/AWKstV0wre –
Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 28, 2025