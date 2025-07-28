WJSS: Aatos Koivu continues to impress with Finland

Right now, the best young players in the world of hockey are taking part in the World Junior Summer Showcase, a summer camp that allows kids to leave a good impression in preparation for this winter’s World Junior Championship.Michael Hage is playing an important role in Team Canadiens’ camp, andFinland’s Aatos Koivu is one of the players in attendance. Yesterday, Saku’s son had a good game, even if he didn’t get on the score sheet, and today, Koivu was back in action against one of the U.S. teams (in which LJ Mooney plays)… and this time, he got on the scoresheet with a beautiful goal.

Found a new “ELITE SNIPER NICK SUZUKI” clip for next season pic.twitter.com/9IUdNbWjrf– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025

Habs prospect Carlos Handel on going to the MTL Canadiens dev. camp: “Montreal is definitely great. The arena is huge, the fans are incredibly good and interact with the team. It’s like a big family.” pic.twitter.com/tY0GGZ9ZXG– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025

We saw Condo, Becker and Dauph in the gym in Brossard We saw Condo, Becker and Dauph in the gym in Brossard today pic.twitter.com/0Lu007edaj– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) July 28, 2025

He’s got a lot of teams interested. https://t.co/AWKstV0wre – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 28, 2025

[content-ads]And clearly, Koivu had no intention of stopping there. A little later in the game, the Finn added a second, again on the powerplay.He’s got a good shot, the youngster.So we’ll see if Koivu can continue to impress over the next few days, but it’s great to see him finding a flair for the net. And above all, it should help him earn points toward a possible selection for the next WJC.And that would be cool for the kid… but now it’ll be up to him to keep the pedal to the floor.[spacer title=’Overtime’]- Love it.– Carlos Handel enjoyed his experience at the CH development camp.– Cool!– Really?