Jayden Struble signs two-year contract with the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Montreal Canadiens have avoided arbitration (scheduled for August 3, if necessary) with Jayden Struble. The defenseman has signed a two-season, one-way contract that will pay him an average of $1.4125 million per year, the club announced.

Struble, currently in the Maritimes, was the last player in the organization in need of a deal. All other Habs (and Rocket) players who were RFA by July 1 had signed, so Kent Hughes won’t have to deal with contractual bickering at camp. Infact, it’s a formality, since the salary he’ll be receiving is not surprising. It’s within the price range for a defenseman of his calibre who is RFA for the first time. And next summer, he won’t be bickering with his club either. content-ads]

