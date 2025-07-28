Skip to content
Your daily dose of sports
News

Ivan Demidov with Patrik Laine: An idea the Habs will have to explore at some point
Marc-Olivier Cook
Ivan Demidov with Patrik Laine: An idea the Habs will have to explore at some point
Credit: Getty Images

The Canadiens’ practice camp will be an interesting one to watch, with a number of guys fighting for positions in the bottom-6 and a good battle for places on the blue line.Veleno, Blais, Kapanen, F., Xhekaj, Roy, Condotta, Belzile, Beck, Engström, Reinbacher, Xhekaj, Struble… these names will also be worth keeping an eye on.Xhekaj, Roy, Condotta, Belzile, Beck, Engström, Reinbacher, Xhekaj, Struble… these names will be ones to watch. But the camp will also be interesting to follow for one particular reason: Martin St-Louis has some pieces to place in his chessboard… on both forward and defense.

We don’t know who will play center, but we can assume it will be Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook… We don’t know who will play left, but we can assume it will be Zachary Bolduc or Patrik Laine.what we do know, however, is that Ivan Demidov will most likely be inserted on the right side of the second unit, and the important thing will be to find players who can complement him well.Grant McCagg (Recrutes Draftcast) isn‘t opposed to the idea… especially since Demidov is a playmaker who can serve Laine and also help the Canadiens defensively.

[content-ads] On paper, it’s an interesting idea. Laine has a great shot and Demidov has vision that needs to be exploited. That said, I’d also like the option of seeing a guy who’s good at forechecking alongside Demidov, and that’s why I see Zachary Bolduc starting the season on the 2nd line. Bolduc is more physical than Laine, he’s more involved on the ice… and it takes a guy to create space for Demidov.Laine may not have what it takes to fill a role like that either.All in all, Martin St-Louis will be able to have fun with his trios. We agree that the first line may not change (at least, not until Demidov explodes) and it’s the second line in particular that may complicate the coach’s job [spacer title=’Overtime’] – I like it.

– They have a nice club, on paper.

– Good.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content