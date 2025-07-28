Skip to content
Your daily dose of sports
News

“In San Jose, Jayden Struble would have signed for four million dollars and more”
Raphael Simard
“In San Jose, Jayden Struble would have signed for four million dollars and more”
Credit: Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Jayden Struble finally signed his contract and will thus avoid arbitration. He was the last Habs player without a contract, so there will be no salary distraction at camp. The young defenseman signed a two-year contract that will pay him $1.4125 million per season. That’s $2.86 million less than he’d get playing for a team like the San Jose Sharks, for example. According to Grant McCagg, the left-hander could well have earned $4 million or more, perhaps even $5 million in the long term, with another team.

McCagg likes the young defenseman a lot, and in his opinion, he’s a victim of the depth on the left side of the Montreal blue line.

According to him, last year would have been a good season for him to establish himself as one of the pillars on the left of the Canadiens’ blue line, but he wasn’t going to dislodge this year’s rookie Lane Hutson [content-ads] It’s true that in Montreal, Struble isn’t the most used. Now, imagine if David Reinbacher were to join the club sooner rather than later…

If the 47 can demonstrate, on a third pairing, that he’s capable of staying in the lineup and being indispensable to the team, his salary would become a bargain.

A guy worth $5 million who signed for less than $1.5 million doesn’t come cheap [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Super!

– He’s off to Milwaukee.

– One

– The Terry McLaurin situation certainly isn’t helping.

– Good news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content