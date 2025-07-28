In four years, the Habs’ big names will cost on average as much as Josh Anderson did last year

After a few years of stagnant salary caps in the NHL, we’re now seeing some major increases. The first came this summer, but over the next few years, it will continue to soar, withincreases of nearly $10 million a year. Thatsaid, for the Habs, all this is quite advantageous for one simple reason: the club has already signed a number of its core players on a long-term basis. These contracts were signed in an environment where the cap wasn’t really going up (except for Noah Dobson, who just signed), so over time, they’ll quickly become much more affordable. And to illustrate this, the JFresh account (on X) did an interesting exercise, looking at the impact of the contracts signed by the Habs on the payroll in a few years’ time.
And when we look ahead to 2029-30 (i.e., four years from now), we see that the five guys signed long-term in town (Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, Noah Dobson and Kaiden Guhle) will have an impact on the payroll similar to that of Josh Anderson ($5.5M) last year.
The Habs are in a similar situation; in 2029-30, the group of Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Dobson, and Guhle will be making around ~31% of the cap. That’s on average the equivalent of about $5.5M under last year’s cap each. https://t.co/dEEL5IKvtc –
You have to give credit to the management (but also to Marc Bergevin, who signed the Suzuki contract around which the salary scale was built) in this regard, because by thinking long-term like this, they've bought themselves a lot of room to manoeuvre in the long term.They're in a much better position than if they'd given transition contracts to all these youngsters, let's say.
