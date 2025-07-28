Draft: why it pays to select Russian players

Several NHL teams seemed reluctant to draft Russian players in recent NHL auctions, with the war with Ukraine, the shenanigans involved in keeping a player in Russia and the lack of opportunities to play hockey against good national teams weighing heavily in the balance.

Ivan Demidov’s agent, Dan Milstein, however, explained to the Russian program, Our Hockey (Наш хоккей), why it’s advantageous to select players from Russia.

I think the Habs scouting department has been following this line of logic since Bobrov came in. Between picking a CHL/USHL player or a Russian player of equal skill, I wouldn’t be surprised if teams start picking the Russian players because of the advantages explained here https://t.co/6I3V8uUHgL – HFTV (@HFTVSports) July 28, 2025

NHL executives’ biggest fear is wasting a good draft pick by selecting a Russian player who ultimately decides to stay in the KHL.

The Hurricanes had a bit of a scare with Nikita Nikishin’s contract situation, even though everything worked out for them in the end. In his interview, Dan Milstein revealed that he explained to the Hurricanes why it was an advantage to draft Russian players. Carolina listened well, drafting no fewer than 13 players from Russian teams in the last three auctions. Milstein explains the advantage by the fact that players from Russia can develop at the professional level, while the teams that drafted them can retain their rights until the age of 27. This allows players to arrive in the NHL with experience at the professional level and a level of play on a par with the best. Meanwhile, a Canadian Hockey League player must be signed within two seasons of being selected in the draft. In the NCAA and USHL in the U.S., it’s four seasons. This forces teams to sign interesting prospects early, so most will play in the AHL, and it takes up space on the total number of contracts [content-ads] Milstein’s logic is that many North American prospects with NHL entry-level contracts are ultimately ready to play in the NHL towards the end of that contract, forcing the team to give them a little more money up front. As for the Russian player, he’ll be able to use up all the years of his NHL entry-level contract,which saves the Bettman teams money.It’s a philosophy the Canadiens seem to have adopted in recent years with Nick Bobrov. Guys like Alexander Zharovsky and Bogdan Konyushkov can take the time to develop in Russia without taking a spot on the total number of contracts, leaving more room for North American prospects to come and develop within the organization or simply accept a contract to continue playing in the CHL.

Milstein has a good point, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more and more NHL executives adopting such a strategy [spacer title=’Overtime’] – We hope to see him make the team.

Habs prospect Owen Protz on getting invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase: “It’s pretty surreal. It’s (my) first time representing Hockey Canada …” https://t.co/2nb0H4t9e3 –/r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 28, 2025

Retirement will have to wait for Eugenie Bouchard! #OBN25 pic.twitter.com/3pnZXCShts – RDS (@RDSca) July 29, 2025

Bichette, 9 sure hits in his last 9 plate appearances. He’s breaking a franchise record. @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/b1E5LcOkoE – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) July 29, 2025

– It’s not over for Eugenie.– Wow.