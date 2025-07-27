Maxime Talbot: “Nick Suzuki is a quiet leader like Sidney Crosby”

When it comes to leadership, Maxime Talbot has seen the best of the best. A former teammate of Sidney Crosby, the Penguins’ captain is the best of the best when it comes to leadership. Talbot always has good things to say about his former captain, putting Crosby in the same category as Michael Jordan. The Québécois doesn’t mince his words when it comes to liking a particular player. Back in March, Talbot included Lane Hutson in his top-5 list of the best defensemen in the league. Duringa recent appearance on BPM Sports, the Le Moyne native made an interesting comparison between the Pens’ captain and Nick Suzuki. According to him, Suzuki is a quiet leader like Crosby, as also reported by HabsolumentFan. You can watch the excerpt below:

“Nick Suzuki, he’s a quiet leader like Sidney Crosby!

Even if he wasn’t comparing the talent of the two players, putting a player in the same category as Crosby for leadership speaks volumes. And there are certainly comparisons to be made between the two players:

“Suzuki, he’s not a guy who kicks down doors, who hugs sticks. He’s a guy who’s calm, who presents himself well in front of the media.”

Maxime Talbot

Talbot added that he sees Suzuki as a leader in the same way as Patrice Bergeron (Talbot called him the Québécois Crosby). Suzuki isn’t necessarily the most flamboyant player (although he can show his Sunday hands, especially in shootouts). He always works hard every time he takes to the ice and, as Talbot mentioned, Suzuki is a hockey fanatic. When a guy loves hockey so much, it always sets an excellent example, a bit like Lane Hutson who is already gaining in popularity among young American hockey players. Definitely, the Habs have an excellent captain on hand and the years to come look very good for the Montreal club.

