2026 Olympics: “If Oliver Kapanen has a good start to the season, I think he’ll represent Finland”

Since the beginning of the summer, Grant McCagg has been giving Oliver Kapanen a lot of love. We know that the former scout has always liked the young Finn, but in recent weeks, he’s insisted that he sees him as a real candidate to play center for Ivan Demidov.I understand that he’s responsible defensively… but I highly doubt that he’ll be able to keep pace offensively.But clearly, in McCagg’s eyes, Kapanen is a guy who could surprise this season. And on today’s edition of Recrutes DraftCast, he gave Kapanen some more love… in a different way. at the end of the show, McCagg and Rick Springhetti discussed which habs players they think have a chance of playing in the next Olympics… and McCagg had this to say:

If [Oliver] Kapanen has a good start to the season, I think he’ll play for Finland.

–

Grant McCagg

McCagg explains that Kapanen has been held in very high esteem in Finland for some years now. Infact, he is one of only three Finnish players to have scored six goals in a single tournament at Worlds, a group that also includes Patrik Laine.

And in a world where Finland has to choose between him and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, for example, going with a player who’s had some big moments on the international scene in recent years would make sense for Finland, says McCagg.Because, after all, it’s true that Kapanen does well when he represents his country… but we’re talking about a guy who’s going to have to fight for a spot with the Canadiens at camp. Just as there’s a world in which Kapanen is going to the Olympics, there’s also a world in which he’s starting the year in Laval, you know.So we’ll be keeping a close eye on that, but I have a feeling it’s a bit early to see him that close to a spot with Finland at the Olympics. He may be on the radar because of his good performances with Finland…[spacer title=’Overtime’] –Nice photo.

