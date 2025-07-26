Skip to content
Suzuki’s wedding: Carey Price and Jeff Petry expected to attend
Mathis Therrien
Credit: Getty Images

Today, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki will marry his wife Caitlin Fitzgerald. It’s been known for some time that the Habs captain would be getting married this summer, and now the big day has finally arrived. And for the occasion, let’s just say there will be a lot of people who have come out and made sacrifices to celebrate the Habs’ #14.

We know that Tyler Toffoli, who was on the ice with the Habs a few days ago in Brossard, will be there, and we also know that Juraj Slafkovsky will miss a Slovakian national team event to attend Suzuki’s wedding. And now all indications are that Carey Price and Jeff Petry will also be there today for Suzuki’s wedding. The two men were playing golf this morning in the Montreal area, as Shaun Starr reported.

[content-ads] Starr himself specified that the two men will be present at Suzuki’s wedding, replying to a comment from an Internet user.

So it’s a really nice gesture from the two veterans, as they take the time to come and celebrate their former teammate.

Of course, Price is still technically part of the team, but we know he spends most of his time with his family out West, while Petry has just signed with the Florida Panthers for next season, but he still took the time to be present for his former teammate’s big event.

In short, it’s a beautiful thing to see, and shows just how much the Habs captain is appreciated, loved and respected by both his current and former teammates. We wish him a wonderful wedding. [spacer title=’En Rafale’] – Hawks goalie avoids arbitration.

