Potential Jason Robertson deal: “it’s 50/50”

There are still exactly 73 days to go before the Montreal Canadiens play their first regular-season game. That’s still a lot of days without hockey, and let’s face it, it’s going to be a long time between now and then. At least the fact that there are still more than two months to go before the start of the 2025-2026 National Hockey League campaign means that the 32 teams can continue to work on improving their squads.

We know that Kent Hughes continues to be very active, and this is surely the case for many other general managers in the NHL. Even if things are rather quiet at the moment, I sincerely believe that this is a dormant volcano that could explode at any minute. With all the rumours and players on the market, we can expect a lot of movement between now and the start of the season. And one of those hot files right now is that of Jason Robertson.

The name of the Dallas Stars’ star forward is circulating in trade rumors, and it could come down to him being traded. In fact, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, the odds are 50/50 that Robertson will stay or be traded.

Stars can be cap compliant with Robertson on the roster: The Daily: Robertson Trade ’50-50′?; Chelios Honored Again https://t.co/Zb42bu5Mi3 – Kevin Allen (@ByKevinAllen) July 26, 2025

[content-ads] I was personally quite surprised when I read this information, because I seriously thought there was a much better chance of Robertson staying in Dallas. Now we’re literally talking about a 50-50 chance, so that makes things very interesting, because basically not everyone (including me) sincerely believed Robertson could be traded.

But now, it seems more possible than ever. Obviously, Robertson is a player who would be very difficult to trade considering his enormous value at 26 years of age. The American forward established himself as a star player in the NHL with his 109-point season in 2022-2023. Except that since that season, Robertson has slowed down a bit, recording two 80-point seasons. That’s still very good, but it’s not the standard Robertson had accustomed us to in 2022-2023.

That’s why the Stars are exploring the idea of trading him, as he’ll be spending the final season of his four-year, $7.75-million-a-year contract [content-ads] The Stars are glued to the ceiling, and even though the salary cap will increase by $8.5 million for the 2026-2027 season, Dallas will have a hard time re-signing Robertson at a big price, given that Thomas Harley will also need a new contract.

Let’s just say that the arrival of Mikko Rantanen and the signing of his eight-year, $12-million-a-year contract have hurt Robertson’s prospects of staying in Dallas. Clearly, Robertson will demand as much as Rantanen, and that could be too much for the Stars. In short, there’s a real possibility that Robertson could be traded, even though he’ll still be a restricted free agent at the end of his contract.

