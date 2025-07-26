Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovský lacks humility, says David Pastrnak
We’ve been getting to know Juraj Slafkovský in Montreal for a few years now, both on and off the ice. We know that on the ice, he’s a flashy power forward who seems to be on the verge of finding his groove… but we also know that off it, he’s a guy with a strong personality who’s not afraid of his opinions. but we also know that off the ice, he’s a guy with a strong personality who isn’t afraid of his opinions.This sometimes makes for a rather peculiar moment in front of the media, but you can’t blame him for playing the tape.

We also know that in recent years, he hasn’t been afraid to criticize the hockey federation in his native Slovakia. It’s clear that this relationship isn’t going so well… but the kid has still been chosen to represent his country at the next Olympics. But obviously, there are those who still hold a grudge against him. We know that he won’t be appearing at the Worlds (a very important event for the Europeans), and this week he missed a team-building activity for the next Olympics because of Nick Suzuki’s wedding. This means that he’s often in the spotlight in Slovakia… and this week, David Pastrnak (who is Czech) added another layer in an interview with Sport.sk :

He needs a little more humility, he should set an example for the younger ones.

David Pastrnak

[content-ads]Pastrnak notes that Slaf is a good young player and that he expects him to continue to progress, but that obviously didn’t stop him from making a point about the kid… which seems to have come out of nowhere.We know that the two guys have already had their spats on the ice this season, that said.

While the rivalry between the Habs and Bruins has been quieter for the past few years, now there may be some tension between two players important to their respective sides in this rivalry.

