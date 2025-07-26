Juraj Slafkovský lacks humility, says David Pastrnak

We’ve been getting to know Juraj Slafkovský in Montreal for a few years now, both on and off the ice. We know that on the ice, he’s a flashy power forward who seems to be on the verge of finding his groove… but we also know that off it, he’s a guy with a strong personality who’s not afraid of his opinions. but we also know that off the ice, he’s a guy with a strong personality who isn’t afraid of his opinions.This sometimes makes for a rather peculiar moment in front of the media, but you can’t blame him for playing the tape.

Interesting exchange between Slaf and a reporter on if he would spend hundreds of dollars to watch this team play. Tough but fair question, and I think Slaf handled himself well here too. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Pmb3P36kU9– HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 13, 2024

He needs a little more humility, he should set an example for the younger ones.

David Pastrnak

[content-ads]Pastrnak notes that Slaf is a good young player and that he expects him to continue to progress, but that obviously didn’t stop him from making a point about the kid… which seems to have come out of nowhere.We know that the two guys have already had their spats on the ice this season, that said.

Pastrnak took Slafkovsky’s stick back into the Bruins bench. Peak petty (via @RDSca) pic.twitter.com/1y3lYKxtE5 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 4, 2025

While the rivalry between the Habs and Bruins has been quieter for the past few years, now there may be some tension between two players important to their respective sides in this rivalry.

Let's see how it plays out on the ice now

