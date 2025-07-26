Patrik Laine has been the talk of Montreal for all the right reasons over the past few days. The Finnish forward, who’s had a special first season in a Habs uniform, has been putting his shoulder to the wheel at on-ice practice for the past few days.You can tell he’s motivated… and that’s good news, because we know he’ll be playing big this season, as his contract is coming to an end.

We know the drill with Laine: we’re talking about a guy who’s loaded with talent and who’s an offensive weapon (and who’s likely to be better this year, when he won’t have to chase rust), but we’re also talking about a guy who’s deficient defensively. It’s something he was repeatedly criticized for last season, and it’s not likely to change overnight. So the Habs need to find ways to try and protect him… and Brian Wilde, in his appearance on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, proposed the following idea:

I’d try a line with Patrik Laine, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovský.

Brian Wilde

Basically, Wilde explains that if the Habs want to find a way to keep Laine in the top-6, playing him with Kirby Dach (who also has defensive deficiencies) isn't ideal. So he sees a world in which placing Laine with Suzuki allows the latter, who is very solid defensively, to help Laine hold his own in his zone. In doing so, Cole Caufield would be relegated to the second line, where he'd play with two guys known to be good playmakers in Dach and Ivan Demidov. And we know that Caufield's defensive game has really improved in recent years.The big risk, however, would be to split up a line that has shown it can dominate. After all, the first line last year was one of the big reasons for the Habs' success, and splitting up the three players would be risky.But at the same time, maybe it would allow us to find new effective combinations, you know.

Nick Suzuki & Patrik Laine working on one-timers in Brossard today pic.twitter.com/t0JwXTnAWS– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2025

This would put Zachary Bolduc on the third line, where he would be a luxury for the Habs. Then again, maybe the Habs would prefer to send the Québécois on the top-6 instead of a veteran who’s at the end of his contract .I’m really looking forward to seeing what this lineup will look like.[spacer title=’Overtime’]- Cole Caufield celebrates Nick Suzuki’s wedding

– Nice read on Beckett Sennecke.

The Ducks want to win now – but is Beckett Sennecke part of that plan? He tells @TheRGMedia about a breakout season, big hits, and what’s next. via @AndrewKnollNHL https://t.co/J1 yW2yEex6 pic.twitter.com/9mKoAJP6au– RG (@TheRGMedia) July 26, 2025

Stéphanie Poirier knows what she’s doing! But parents were surprised that a woman would practice with a top men’s team… The full interview https://t.co/C1oL1tTyjK#TellementHockey is also available on Radio-Canada Ohdio pic.twitter.com/3WXwduAiRj– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 26, 2025

Update: there will be a mid-afternoon practice session (regen) today – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 26, 2025

The Québécoise is approaching the last match(s) of her career with “mixed emotions ” https://t.co/gNV7ifyt0H – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 26, 2025

