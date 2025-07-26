Erik Karlsson back in Ottawa: “it would make a lot of sense”

If there’s one team in the National Hockey League whose status as a rebuilding team is certain, it’s the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kyle Dubas wants to rejuvenate his team and, in so doing, get as many draft picks and young players as possible. In this rebuilding drive, one of the names that stands out, in addition to those of Bryan Rust and Rickard Rackell, is that of defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The Penguins had acquired the star defenseman in August 2023 with the goal of remaining competitive. In the end, it didn’t work out, despite Karlsson’s two respectable seasons (56 and 53 points). Now that we’re at the point where Pittsburgh would like to part with the 35-year-old Swedish defenseman, there’s a lot of speculation. And one of the most recent speculations is a potential Karlsson reunion in Ottawa.

Could a reunion between Senators, Erik Karlsson make sense? https://t.co/60SWj5b3Jh pic.twitter.com/5oUJzM0yU5 – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 25, 2025

Seriously, an Erik Karlsson return to Ottawa would really be quite a story, especially considering the fact that he was one of the NHL’s best defensemen during his time with the Senators.

Obviously, this is all speculation, but that didn’t stop Matt Larkin from saying that this potential reunion would make a lot of sense. And when you break it all down, it’s true that it could be a real possibility. With the Senators on the rise, Karlsson would add some very nice depth to a defense that could use it.

The Sens need a mobile defenseman with experience, and Karlsson represents exactly that, as well as knowing the city and the team extremely well – which is where he met his wife, Melinda Curry. content-ads] In short, Karlsson, being at the end of his career, would certainly be interested in joining a team like Ottawa, which is on the rise, and with whom he would clearly have a better chance of winning the Stanley Cup than with Pittsburgh.

The only problem is Karlsson’s contract: with only $3.5 million available under the salary cap, the Senators couldn’t accommodate Karlsson’s $10 million on their payroll.Note that Karlsson pockets $11.5 million annually, but the San Jose Sharks withhold $1.5 million, which explains why Karlsson only counts for $10 million on the Penguins’ payroll.

The Penguins would have to withhold a good portion of the salary for the last two seasons of Karlsson’s contract, and the Senators would have to send back salary in return as well. In short, it’s a file to follow, but it’s clear that a reunion between Karlsson and Ottawa makes a lot of sense, and would be a really great story.

