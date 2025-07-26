500,000 bill: the Panthers have (really) spoiled themselves after winning the Stanley Cup

Winning the Stanley Cup is cause for celebration, and the players of the Florida Panthers really partied hard after their second consecutive conquest of the precious trophy. After their six-game home victory over the Edmonton Oilers last June, the boys continued to party hard all night long at Miami’s luxurious E11EVEN club. The total bill: $500,000 just for one night!

They must have partied pretty hard to rack up a half-million-dollar bill, because if there were 50 of them (players and guests), that’s still $10,000 a head. And the players didn’t pay a penny, since it was the club that footed the bill. Nothing too good for the Stanley Cup champions! I understand that it’s great publicity for the E11EVEN, but mopping up a half-million-dollar bill is still a big expense. A gesture that the players found very classy, and we can understand why!

The Panthers racked up a HALF MILLION tab at the club after their Cup win #BestOfChicletshttps://t.co/zsVMjIAGEA pic.twitter.com/HkBiKWOCB8- Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) July 26, 2025

We can understand why! At the very least, I hope they tipped well.By the way, in the above clip from a few days after their victory in the final, some Panthers players were still at the party.

Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand can be seen sipping daiquiris in a pool [content-ads] Although the guys have their voices back (we don’t know if Marchand offered cigars to everyone), they still look magane with few hours of sleep, mostly content with afternoon naps between nights of partying.

Hey Cigar Fam, anyone know what Brad Marchand is smoking in this celebratory pic? #CIGARS #BOTL #SOTL pic.twitter.com/IgYK4w1Y2x- Dave Mags (@TheDaveMags) June 18, 2025

In short, the Panthers’ three forwards look like they’re having fun and enjoying their vacation, and it’s fully deserved for the Florida players, who in no way stole their second straight Stanley Cup victory.

And with Panthers CEO Bill Zito managing to keep his entire team as champions, the Panthers could well become the first team in over 40 years to win the Cup for the third year running. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – What a night!

