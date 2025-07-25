Trading Logan Mailloux: a matter of urgency

Recently, Marco D’Amico (RG média) did an interview with Logan Mailloux. On the day Logan Mailloux was traded, his agent called to tell him he was going to be traded. Kent Hughes finally called him a little later to tell him that he would be continuing his career in the Blues organization. What this means is that, in the eyes of the Canadiens, trading Mailloux was a matter of urgency. Kent Hughes wouldn’t have sent him elsewhere without getting a good price (Zack Bolduc, in this case) in return, but still.And why the rush? As Marco D’Amico noted on the Shaun Starr podcast, if the Habs had left Mailloux in the AHL for a third straight season (which was likely, given the state of the Habs’ defense), his value would have taken a hit.

To maximize his market value (the plan really seemed to be to send him elsewhere), we had to move. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOhKJa4OAZg&t=4s [content-ads]The Blues didn’t say yes to the Habs right away when it came time to finalize the Bolduc deal. They didn’t want to part with the Québécois, but the Habs eventually convinced them to say yes. The Blues (who, by the way, virtually guaranteed Mailloux an NHL spot by picking him up) therefore had the best offer on the table for Mailloux. They did so because they felt the defenseman was going to be traded elsewhere, otherwise. So, even though the Habs were looking for a center in return for the services of their prospect (which didn’t happen, since top-6 centers won’t be on the market in 2025), they managed to get a player who fits the club’s needs.

If all goes well, this will be a win-win transaction

