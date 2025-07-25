Juraj Slafkovsky: The habs with the most checks last season

Juraj Slafkovsky is known for his offensive qualities: he has great vision, 50 and 51 points in his last two NHL seasons… and he’s capable of helping the Canadiens in the opposition zone. But it goes further than that. We don’t necessarily talk about it much, but Slaf is also capable of distributing checks. In fact… Slaf was the Habs’ man with the most checks last season, and that statistic doesn’t lie. And that statistic doesn’t lie. The Slovak is good at checking up front… mainly because he’s able to disrupt opponents with his (big) body. [content-ads] Would you like one, “hot take”? Juraj Slafkovsky is going to explode next season. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him surpass the 65-point mark if he gets going in Game 1… and if he learns to trust his shot.Because when I saw him this week in Brossard, it clicked in my head: Slaf takes less time before drawing.And his shot looks heavier than ever.

Slaf’s shot really looks dangerous. Heavy and weighty. He needs to use it more next season. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/DKqtvDanHm– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 23, 2025

[content-ads] Expectations have always been huge when it comes to Slaf. That’s to be expected… because we’re talking about a 1st overall pick in the NHL. But if the Slovak continues to hit, becomes a little more offensive and continues to develop as a true power forward… no one in Montreal will be crying. The Canadiens drafted him because they needed a player like him, after all. And we could see that Slaf quickly if he puts his skills to good use at the start of next season.

We know he’s got the “knack” to get really good in the second half of the campaign… as he did in his last two NHL seasons. But he’s got what it takes to succeed, and everyone knows it. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Two great sets.

Looking Ahead to 2025-26: A pair of first overall picks selected two years apart over 15 years ago, John Tavares of the @MapleLeafs and Patrick Kane of the @DetroitRedWings, are poised to join the 500-goal club this upcoming season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/PiaoVhI3lm pic.twitter.com/pR7kPxO5dV – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 25, 2025

MLS: Messi and Jordi Alba suspended for snubbing All-Star Gamehttps://t.co/QldXgeqcT5– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 25, 2025

Montrealer Nginyu Ngala joins the Kansas Jayhawkshttps://t.co/70AxeeVpnY– RDS (@RDSca) July 25, 2025

– Logical.– Great news: