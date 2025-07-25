Here’s what Connor McDavid’s next contract could look like

Connor McDavid will be as free as a bird as of July 1, 2025. At least, that’s if he doesn’t sign a new contract by then. What I’m wondering is what his next contract will look like… and David Pagnotta has the answer. The tipster, who appeared on Melnick in the Afternoon, said he thinks McDavid could sign a four- or five-year extension. And the annual salary would be in the neighborhood of… $16 M. That would be a lot of money. 16 M.That would be a lot of money.

David Pagnotta: Re Connor McDavid extension: My guess is in that $16m range, over a 4 or 5 year extension, 16 to 17, in that vicinity – Melnick in the Afternoon (7/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 24, 2025

McDavid has all the arguments to sign the biggest contract in history.

He’s the best player on the planet, he’s led his club to back-to-back Stanley Cup finals… and he’s the centerpiece of Edmonton’s success.

But seeing him sign a shorter contract wouldn't be crazy either. Signing a four-year deal would take him to 33… and he'd still have the option of signing an even more expensive contract with the salary cap increase. Contracts have already started to get more expensive in the National League, after all. And it'll be even worse in four or five years… All this to say, then, that we shouldn't be surprised to see the Oilers' captain sign a contract extension of just a few seasons. It would be logical in his case, even if Edmonton would like to keep him on the club's books for as long as possible.

