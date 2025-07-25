Favourite American player: Lane Hutson receives many votes from young American field hockey players

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Hockey (@usahockey)

Despite having just one full NHL season under his belt, Lane Hutson is quickly becoming a household name in Montreal. After all, we only have to look at his highlights and listen to all the players and coaches who are flabbergasted at what he can do on the ice.But even at 21, Hutson is already inspiring many young field hockey players, and not just in Montreal, but in the U.S. In this Instagram video , we see young American field hockey players telling the camera their favorite American NHL player. And Hutson came out a few times out of the few dozen youngsters who responded

The kids in this video are part of a Boys National 15 Camp. The camp is for hockey players born in 2010 and took place in Amherst, New York, from July 16 to 21. All the youngsters from each team represented took turns in front of the camera giving their favorite player, a trend that's been gaining in popularity lately.

The next generation of Team USA hockey players are Lane Hutson Respecters pic.twitter.com/yeIXjVTQpw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 25, 2025

Although Lane Hutson received three votes, Patrick Kane was by far the most popular American player among the youngsters.And so it should be, since Kane has marked an entire generation with his style of play and velvet hands. And it's worth mentioning that Kane is only 32 points away from overtaking Mike Modano as the leading American scorer in NHL history. He currently stands at 1343 points in just 1302 games. Matthew Tkachuk is the only other player to receive more votes than Hutson in the video above.Still, it's impressive that he's having such a big impact on today's young field hockey players, and it's not just in Montreal.And to think he was just a rookie last year… Imagine the impact he'll have if he has another breathtaking season on the youngsters. And the fact that he spends all (or most) of his free time at the rink sets a good example