Favourite American player: Lane Hutson receives many votes from young American field hockey players
View this post on Instagram
[content-ads]The kids in this video are part of a Boys National 15 Camp. The camp is for hockey players born in 2010 and took place in Amherst, New York, from July 16 to 21. All the youngsters from each team represented took turns in front of the camera giving their favorite player, a trend that’s been gaining in popularity lately.
The next generation of Team USA hockey players are Lane Hutson Respecters pic.twitter.com/yeIXjVTQpw
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 25, 2025
what’s your first reaction to something as absurd as Sidney Crosby in a Leafs jersey? pic.twitter.com/jagb8ONZIP
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 25, 2025
*
107pts for Parekh this season – the most from an OHL defenseman since 1994.
Fun fact via @EmptyNettersPod: Zayne didn’t make Team Canada for the WJC because he had no edge on his right skate the entire try-out! Tough bounce. pic.twitter.com/cLrU3LaHSl– Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 25, 2025
So he wants the chance to sign another contract. https://t.co/XD0T6q8I84 –
Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 25, 2025
“It should really be in the NBA’s plans to see about doing an expansion in Montreal ” https://t.co/n9VSK0tz2Y –
TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 25, 2025