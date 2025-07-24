The time Gabriel Bourque had to change equipment for Cole Caufield

The American Hockey League isn’t for everyone. Cole Caufield learned this well when he was sent to Laval at the start of the 2021-2022 season. That’s what Les Sport’ischhh podcast photographer Bernard Olivier Loyer told us during the recording of the latest episode

Bernard Olivier Loyer was an equipment manager for the Rocket when Caufield joined the team to get his bearings. He recounted how, when he first joined the team, Caufield was told he’d have to wear CCM instead of his usual Bauer gear – all because the AHL has a partnership with CCM that means only three players per team can wear anything other than CCM. According to Bernard Olivier Loyer, Caufield really didn’t like the announcement and even called Marc Bergevin directly to ask for his Bauer gear back.

The problem is that the three players who use different equipment are often team leaders or veterans with many years of professional experience. Caufield, on the other hand, was arriving there in his first full professional season. He finally got what he wanted and was able to play with his Bauer equipment thanks to Gabriel Bourque, who agreed to wear CCM until Caufield’s recall. [content-ads] Bourque has long played with CCM equipment. His only visible piece of equipment that wasn’t CCM was his Warrior stick, and you’d have to be a real badass to change sticks like that, considering it’s perhaps the most important piece of equipment in hockey.

Still, Caufield proved that playing with his equipment was worth it, as he finally established himself with the Canadiens as a first line player.You can listen to the full episode of the Sport’ischhh podcast, here. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – The Alouettes will miss Davis Alexander:

“You can’t make that mistake… Not at his age, not with his experience!” Pierre Vercheval after a nasty interception by McLeod Bethel-Thompson.#LCF #GoAlsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/5N691GdIl9 – RDS (@RDSca) July 25, 2025

The Fourth Period: “Even with a new 2-year contract under his belt, Bowen Byram remains a prime candidate for the Sabres to move at some point this offseason” (7/22) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 24, 2025

The Mariners acquire Canadian Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks in exchange for Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/LxfBZSqtwg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2025

Former Blue Jays prospect arrested for murderhttps://t.co/0F5gpQzluw– RDS (@RDSca) July 25, 2025

