Splitting up the 1st line: an idea that may well become logical (especially if Demidov explodes)

The Canadiens’ first line has proven its worth: Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky have shown that they have chemistry together, and these three guys form one of the best lines in the National League. But could we see them split up at some point? Maybe… The idea of splitting up the first line might make sense at some point, and here I’m mainly referring to Ivan Demidov. If the Russian quickly starts to become one of the team’s most dominant players… it could force Martin St-Louis to make some big decisions. But the idea of splitting up the first line – as discussed by Brian Wilde and Tony Marinaro last night on the Sick Podcast – could also be an interesting way of balancing out the top-6.Brian Wilde, for his part, would reverse Laine and Caufield:

Would you be in favour of Martin St. Louis splitting up his 1st line in order to balance out the top 6?@BWildeMTL: “I would be inclined to go Laine – Suzuki – Slafkosvky, and then Caufield – Dach – Demidov “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/NgdMgRgFAx – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 24, 2025

[content-ads] That said, if Demidov blows up and earns his spot in the sun, he’s the one I’d trade for a first-line guy. And in my eyes… it’s not Patrik Laine playing on the second unit. I’d go like this:Adding a pass rusher like Demidov to the same line as Caufield can make for some fireworks.

And having two guys who excel on the forecheck on the second line in Bolduc and Slaf to make room for a creative player like Kirby Dach could also produce interesting results. Once again, everything will depend on Ivan Demidov’s performance and development.He’s the hidden cache in the Canadiens’ lineup right now… And if he explodes because of his great talent, it’s going to raise some questions in Montreal.[spacer title=’En rafale’] – Justin’s brother is ready to take on a bigger role in Winnipeg.

“I did enjoy kind of playing in that spot and they know that.” Barron ready for more opportunity at center https://t.co/tjOOyxKpo3 – Jamie Thomas (@JamieThomasTV) July 24, 2025

They’ve needed a quality outfielder for so long. https://t.co/7QQcv41QSx – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 24, 2025

The former Alouettes forward will lead the Elks’ offense Friday night https://t.co/O0owRY2q7R – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 24, 2025

– Makes sense.– Great news for him.