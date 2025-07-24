Matt Martin: You don’t often see transactions like Noah Dobson’s

The Canadiens pulled off a major coup by acquiring Noah Dobson. But, on the other side of the coin… the Islanders lost their #1 defenseman, a 25-year-old right-hander who is one of the best players in his position. It sure hurts.

Matt Martin, who is now the assistant GM (Mathieu Darche) on Long Island, admits it openly: the Islanders would still like to be able to count on Dobson.The former pugilist talked about it on the Cam & Strick Podcast: [content-ads] Transactions like this don’t happen regularly in the NHL, and that’s normal.

When a talented right-handed defenseman of Dobson’s age gets traded… it gets a lot of attention – and that’s why there was a lot of noise about rumors of a possible trade before it happened.

And Mathieu Darche knows: we probably won’t see that again (at least for a long time) in the National League.

Matt Martin, assistant to Isles GM, on the Dobson trade on the @CamandStrick: “Darchy said ‘Going through a trade like Dobber’s, you may never see that again. A young, RD, obviously really good Dman getting traded.’ Not something that happens often.“https://t.co/SvXzq7UBaW –Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 24, 2025

It shows another thing: right-handed defensemen like Dobson, who are young and have dominant qualities… they’re not running around in the National League.

And when a guy like that is available, it sure can surprise in a way because getting your hands on a #1 right-handed defenseman can change the face of an organization, so Kent Hughes has managed to do something that’s rare in the National League by adding to his defensive brigade a guy who has the potential to be dominant as early as next season. Dobson will be playing with quality players, he should have a relatively important role on the powerplay on the second unit.i can’t wait to see what he’s got. spacer title=’Overtime’] – Nice.

