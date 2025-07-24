Lane Hutson works on his shooting this summer

Lane Hutson is an electrifying player. It was anyone’s guess how well his NCAA prowess would translate to the NHL, and he proved that it wasn’t exactly a problem. The result was the season we saw… and it put him in a position to be a very rich man in the short term. We’ll see when his next contract is signed, but we can expect something lucrative.But is Lane Hutson a perfect player? No. In fact, he still has aspects of his game to work on – which is normal. And one of them is the quality of his shooting, which isn’t very dangerous at the moment. Marco D’Amico, who appeared on Shaun Starr’s podcast, reported that Lane Hutson is working on the quality of his shooting this summer in preparation for next season. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaFouBY3zns&t=3s [content-ads]If you’re looking for someone surprised, don’t look in my direction. After all, it’s well known that Hutson loves to work on his game more often than others, and we saw it this year: he was always on the ice. It’s in his nature to want to be better, and I really feel that this summer, he worked on several aspects of his game, including the quality of his shots. This is his easiest weakness to target, and if he can get himself a better shot, it’s clear that it will make the Habs more dangerous than before. Imagine Hutson taking a sharp shot from the point on the powerplay: opposing defenses would be even more on their guard…[spacer title=’Overtime’]- Hulk Hogan has passed away.

