If Reinbacher starts the season in Laval, a quick recall should not be ruled out

David Reinbacher has great potential. He’s seen as a guy who could possibly help the Habs in the long term by playing on the team’s top-4 defense, and that’s why he was drafted 5th overall in 2023. But the Canadiens have the luxury of being patient with him. There’s no point in rushing things in his case because the defenseman didn’t play much last season.

He missed important months of his development due to a serious knee injury… and that’s why he doesn’t necessarily have to start next season in Montreal. Martin Thériault talked about it today on BPM Sports: if Reinbacher starts the season in the NHL, it’s because he really impressed the Canadiens’ management.

The acquisition of Noah Dobson changes some things too. It gives the Habs the option of having a right-handed defenseman who can do a little bit of everything on the ice.we know, after all, that it can take longer for a defenseman to reach his full potential. I'll be curious, however, to see how David Reinbacher performs at the Canadiens' next practice camp. He finished last season in Laval very well, as he was really good in the playoffs. By arriving at camp in good shape, the defenseman could cause a bit of a surprise… although, should that happen, there will be questions to be asked in Montreal among the defensemen.

Because right now, the Canadiens already have Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Kaiden Guhle, Lane Hutson, Alexandre Carrier, Arber Xhekaj (and Jayden Struble, who’s about to sign his contract). It’s a big crowd at Mass…. [spacer title=’En rafale’] – For those

