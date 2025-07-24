“If I’m Lane Hutson’s agent, I’m asking for more money than Noah Dobson.”

Lane Hutson’s contract is still attracting attention, but Kent Hughes on the Canadiens’ side has every interest in signing him now. Another great season and a top-10 Norris Trophy finish and he’ll be signing for a lot more than he would have in 2025. Regardless of when he signs, Brian Wilde believes his agent will ask for as much or a little more than the $9.5 million of Canadiens newcomer Noah Dobson.

Is it a given that Lane Hutson will sign for a higher AAV than Noah Dobson on his next contract?@BWildeMTL: “I think the number is going to be the same as Dobson, or even slightly higher “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/ipNg2k1Pxq – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 24, 2025

On the other side of the spectrum, Sick Podcast host Tony Marinaro is certain that Hutson’s agent will ask for more than Dobson.

His argument: Hutson has a Calder and it took Dobson four years to accomplish what the Montreal left-hander did in year one of his professional career [content-ads] The ceiling is going to go up and frankly, the little defender is going to earn his next contract. I wouldn’t be surprised if he became the highest-paid annual skater in Habs history. I was going to say the highest-paid player, but he won’t top Carey Price’s $10.5 million. Despite all the speculation and estimates for his next contract, it’s important to remember that Montreal has a master negotiator in Kent Hughes. If the American wants to win in Montreal, he’ll have to leave some money for others. Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher, Zachary Bolduc and Michael Hage, if they all reach their potential, will be asking for big contracts, too… [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Good words for the Habs’ new prospect:

