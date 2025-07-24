Canadiens: Bogdan Konyushkov signs contract extension in Russia

A surprise in Russia: Canadiens prospect Bogdan Konyushkov has extended his contract in Russia by one season. This means he’ll be tied to his team (Torpedo) until the end of the 2026-2027 season, leaving him with two years left on his contract there.

KHL confirms that Habs prospect Bogdan Konyushkov, who just attended Canadiens Dev Camp, extended his contract by one more season. Would be eligible to make the jump to the NHL as of June 1, 2027. https://t.co/dfvMMkzO57 –Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 24, 2025

This doesn't change the fact that the Canadiens have their rights. A Russian player can't, like an NCAA guy, wait a few years to enjoy his autonomy.Unless something changes, he won't be coming to the NHL until June 1, 2027, so

What you have to understand, that said, is that a defenseman always needs more time to develop. And at 22, he still needs more mileage. Seeing him play in the KHL instead of Laval isn't a bad thing, though. If he decides to come to Montreal and sign in the summer of 2027, he could be more ready than ever to try for an NHL job, which I don't see him doing right now.On the right, the Canadiens currently have Noah Dobson and Alexandre Carrier. David Reinbacher is in the affiliates and Lane Hutson could play right wing for a while this season, so I don't mind seeing him add a season to his deal.