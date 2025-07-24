5 former ÉCJ players ineligible to play in the NHL

The five former Team Canada Junior players were acquitted on Thursday in their sexual assault trial. In a statement shared a few hours after the final verdict, the NHL explained that Carter Hart, Dillon Dubé, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote remain ineligible to play on the Bettman circuit. The NHL wants to take the time to reanalyze the case, and the players will remain ineligible during this analysis

In fact, even though the players were not criminally convicted, the NHL still believes that the allegations made are disturbing and that they are the subject of unacceptable behavior. The NHL Players’ Association also reacted to the verdict, but in an entirely different way, believing that the acquitted players should have the right to return to the NHL right away because they were found not guilty.

The NHLPA believes that after being out of the game for more than a year, the players involved should have the right to return to work. The NHLPA’s argument is that the NHL’s decision is incompatible with the disciplinary procedures set out in the collective agreement.

Despite all the NHLPA's arguments, the five players involved have no right to rejoin an NHL team until a verdict is reached. Four of the five players in this case have not been involved in NHL activities since January 2024. Alex Formenton hasn't played in the NHL since 2022, so we'll have to wait and see whether the NHL takes its time with its review or renders its verdict by the start of next season.

