“The Habs still have payroll problems, we’ll see what happens with Patrik Laine.”

As we saw last year, Patrik Laine is a special player. His ability to score on the powerplay is second to none on the Habs… but at 5-on-5, it’s not always easy.You can tell he’s putting in the effort this summer, and that’s encouraging.
Nick Suzuki & Patrik Laine working on one-timers in Brossard today
That’s why it’s interesting to note that last night, on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, Eric Engels talked about the CH’s powerplay… and he had this to say about Laine:
The CH still has payroll problems. We’ll see what happens with Patrik Laine.
Do the #GoHabsGo have the best 2nd powerplay unit in the NHL?

@EricEngels: "There's no reason why they shouldn't have one of the top 10 powerplays in the league this year. If they're healthy, it has the potential to be top 5"
Once again, the “salary cap problems” will be solved if Price’s contract is traded (which is likely to happen in September)… but that doesn’t stop the Habs from trading Laine either, either as an alternative if they can’t trade Price’s contract, or to get more leeway.We’ll have to keep an eye on this, but it’s interesting to see Engels mention Laine’s case when talking about the Habs’ payroll problems. Because yes, it’s also a way to solve the problem… especially since the Habs can facilitate a transaction by withholding salary.[spacer title=’Overtime’]- Kaapo Kakko signs for three years with the Kraken.
Seattle and Kaapo Kakko avoid arbitration
3 x $4.525M – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 22, 2025
David Pagnotta: The Oilers…they are looking for another top six guy – Hello Hockey (7/19)
His 2016 doping story comes back to the surface. https://t.co/4O9MmrMyYq –
