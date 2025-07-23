Suzuki wedding: Slafkovsky will miss a team-building activity in Slovakia to be there

I went to Brossard this morning to see if any of the Canadiens players would decide to practice.And… to my great surprise, Juraj Slafkovsky was among the group. The big forward was in Slovakia last week, but now he’s back in Montreal.
All the players on the ice this morning: Laine, Suzuki, Demidov, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Carrier, Newhook, the two Xhekaj brothers… and Tyler Toffoli, who played in an LSHL game last night.
A return for the former Habs in Brossard @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/XJBOoKQy43
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 23, 2025
SZĽH organizuje cez víkend teambuilding pre reprezentáciu, pozvaných bolo asi 40 hráčov
Juraj Slafkovský, Šimon Nemec Šatan: S Jurajom som telefonoval, ale netrafili sme sa do dátumu. Ide na svadbu kapitána Montrealu Suzukiho. Okrem neho budú chýbať aj iní hráči. – Martin Turčin (@martin_turcin) July 23, 2025
Seeing so many guys on the ice this morning in Brossard is an indication of that… and so is seeing Slafkovsky miss out on a team-building activity for his country. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Of note:
All 16 players signed by the Laval Rocket to AHL deals so far: pic.twitter.com/XKygE6yHpk
– Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 23, 2025
Will he invite himself into the Calder Trophy race? https://t.co/bQRuyOtFXM–
TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 23, 2025
With eight days to go, everything is on the table. https://t.co/Sg2xezB9qD –
Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 23, 2025