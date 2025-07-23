Skip to content
Suzuki wedding: Slafkovsky will miss a team-building activity in Slovakia to be there
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

I went to Brossard this morning to see if any of the Canadiens players would decide to practice.And… to my great surprise, Juraj Slafkovsky was among the group. The big forward was in Slovakia last week, but now he’s back in Montreal.

In fact, here’s what you need to know: Nick Suzuki is getting married next weekend,and Slaf will be there. But what’s also interesting is that, according to Martin Turčin, a Slovak sports journalist… Slaf will even miss out on a Slovak team-building activity in order to be present at his captain’s wedding.Note that some 40 Slovak players have been invited to the activity in question.

[content-ads] I wonder if Slovakia’s leaders are happy to hear about this. At the same time…. We know that Slaf and Suzuki are close, that they have a good relationship and that they’ve been playing on the same line for a while now.I imagine that Slaf had already spoken to his country’s officials and that they understand why this decision was made. And I also imagine that Suzuki is happy to know that his boyfriend will be there for him on such a special day in his life. All in all, it shows just how much team spirit the Canadiens have.

Seeing so many guys on the ice this morning in Brossard is an indication of that… and so is seeing Slafkovsky miss out on a team-building activity for his country. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Of note:

– Logical.

– To be continued.

