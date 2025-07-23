Stanley Cup in Montreal: “It could happen within three years”

Montreal has been dreaming of a Stanley Cup since 1993. The team has come close a few times, notably in 2021, but that’s about it.

Since that famous final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Habs fans have had to wait a long time for a good team, but the time for long springs may come sooner than expected.

According to Pierre McGuire, who appeared on the Sick Podcast – The eye test. In response to a question from a fan who wondered if we should wait 3 to 5 years before really believing in a cut, McGuire was quick to disagree.

“I don’t know if we can talk about 3 to 5 years. It could be a lot sooner than that. I’ve talked to people very high up in the organization. They’re really moving in the right direction.” – Pierre McGuire

He added that despite the fact that the effect of taxes in some U.S. states could cut into Canadian teams’ budgets, he believes the Canadiens can claim the Stanley Cup very soon.

This statement shows the confidence he has in the process established by Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton, but we have to be careful.

In my opinion, the Habs will have all the tools they need to win within 3 years. That’s going to depend on the proper development of Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage, in particular. At that point, the Canadiens should have a good mix of youngsters like Hage, Demidov and Hutson and veterans like Caufield and Suzuki.

The Habs will also have to solve their second-center problem, even if it means overpaying a little if necessary. Windows of success are short in the NHL, and Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton will have to take full advantage of the Canadiens’.

