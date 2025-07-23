Skip to content
Nick Suzuki: sixth-highest scorer among NHL centers last year
Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images

Nick Suzuki can no longer be ignored by Team Canada. I don’t know if he’s part of the country’s plans for the next Olympics and international competitions, but one thing’s for sure: he deserves to be in the top 12 forwards. Last year, he finished as the NHL’s sixth-highest scoring center, just two points behind Sidney Crosby, a sure bet for Team Canada.

In front of Suzuki, there are three Canadiens : Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. These three center players will play on the first two lines for sure (one of them will play on the wing like at the Four Nations Tournament), which leaves room on the third line – if not the fourth – for the Canadiens’ protégé. content-ads] Canadian coaches like superstars, but they don’t just want offensive players, either. If Suzuki has 89 points and contributes offensively with the Canadiens, with his country in international competitions, it’s certain that he’ll be relegated to slightly more defensive duties, such as playing shorthanded and preserving a one- or two-goal lead at the end of games.

In addition to Nick, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Samuel Montembeault all have a chance of representing their nation at the next Olympics. In Canada’s case, the fans voted and, while Suzuki deserves to be on the team, in their opinion, Dobson is over the limit.

