If Mike Matheson is traded, the Rocket and the Canadiens will suffer

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m not one of those who think the Canadiens should trade Mike Matheson .Iunderstand that if a talented young second center is on the table, they’ll have to pay. But taking Matheson out of Montreal for the 2025-2026 season would hurt the Canadiens, andthe first thing Kent Hughes would do is try to find another Mike Matheson.I’mnot one of those who thinks he wouldn’t have a role. On the contrary: I think that even though he’ll lose time on the powerplay with the arrival of Noah Dobson, the Québécois will have his uses. After all, a club with aspirations needs depth:he was Martin St-Louis’ trusted defenseman… and because a right-handed player arrives, the coach won’t need him anymore? It doesn’t work like that.
Habs goal of the day:
Mike Matheson vs Utah Mammoth (January 14th, 2025) pic.twitter.com/aep5ebSoUB– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2025
- Lane Hutson
- Noah Dobson
- Kaiden Guhle
- Mike Matheson
- Alexandre Carrier
- Arber Xhekaj
- Jayden Struble
- David Reinbacher
- William Trudeau
- Adam Engstrom
- Marc Del Gaizo
- Nate Clurman
We agree that the last two are not really options. And we also agree that in an ideal world, the Habs will recall Reinbacher when they want to, not when they have to. Recalling two of these guys should be done if Matheson is traded and another player were to get hurt. That would be very hard on the NHL guys, since they’d be thrown into the lion’s den.And it would be horrible for the Rocket,too. Nor do I see the advantage of trading Matheson to replace him with another NHL guy. The Québécois wants to be here and he’s useful to the Canadiens as well as to his club-school, question of not putting pressure on the prospects.
Habs executive VP of hockey ops Jeff Gorton on Mike Matheson:
“He’s been huge right now, and we all realize that…he’s been a very, very, solid player for us.” pic.twitter.com/leFGu6AfNh– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 14, 2025
