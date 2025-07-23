If Mike Matheson is traded, the Rocket and the Canadiens will suffer

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m not one of those who think the Canadiens should trade Mike Matheson .Iunderstand that if a talented young second center is on the table, they’ll have to pay. But taking Matheson out of Montreal for the 2025-2026 season would hurt the Canadiens, andthe first thing Kent Hughes would do is try to find another Mike Matheson.I’mnot one of those who thinks he wouldn’t have a role. On the contrary: I think that even though he’ll lose time on the powerplay with the arrival of Noah Dobson, the Québécois will have his uses. After all, a club with aspirations needs depth:he was Martin St-Louis’ trusted defenseman… and because a right-handed player arrives, the coach won’t need him anymore? It doesn’t work like that.

Habs goal of the day: Mike Matheson vs Utah Mammoth (January 14th, 2025) pic.twitter.com/aep5ebSoUB– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2025

Lane Hutson

Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle

Mike Matheson

Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj

Jayden Struble

David Reinbacher

William Trudeau

Adam Engstrom

Marc Del Gaizo

Nate Clurman

The main thing to remember is that, in the event of injury, the Habs would be thin. I say that because, right now, we already know which seven defensemen – I don’t see the CH going with six or eight guys – are going to make the club. Unless there’s a surprise, it’ll look like this at the start of the season[content-ads]Imagine if Matheson were to leave and Kaiden Guhle were to get injured. Right now, the Canadiens have five youngsters who can be recalled from Laval

We agree that the last two are not really options. And we also agree that in an ideal world, the Habs will recall Reinbacher when they want to, not when they have to. Recalling two of these guys should be done if Matheson is traded and another player were to get hurt. That would be very hard on the NHL guys, since they’d be thrown into the lion’s den.And it would be horrible for the Rocket,too. Nor do I see the advantage of trading Matheson to replace him with another NHL guy. The Québécois wants to be here and he’s useful to the Canadiens as well as to his club-school, question of not putting pressure on the prospects.

Habs executive VP of hockey ops Jeff Gorton on Mike Matheson: “He’s been huge right now, and we all realize that…he’s been a very, very, solid player for us.” pic.twitter.com/leFGu6AfNh– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 14, 2025

