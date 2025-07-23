Filip Mesar: “The Canadiens are still counting on me”

Filip Mesar isn’t the most attractive prospect on the Montreal Canadiens’ roster. We’re talking about a first-round pick (2022)… but we’re also talking about a guy who isn’t producing up to expectations. The forward finished last season with 18 points (four goals) in 42 games in Laval… and he only played one game in the playoffs because Pascal Vincent had better players on hand. and he only played one game in the playoffs because Pascal Vincent had better players on hand. It’s too early to pull the plug on Mesar because he’s only 21, but with what he’s shown so far, we can’t believe he’s the organization’s saviour either. He said in an interview in Slovakia that the Canadiens are “still counting on him”… but even so, it’s possible to believe that he won’t change the game on his own. And that’s if he ever plays in Montreal…

An interesting interview with Filip Mesar from the Slovak press. His rookie season was derailed by injuries (torn ligaments in ankle, shoulder). Will he be able to overcome the slow professional start this coming season?https://t.co/HTIgCgN7WH – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 23, 2025

[content-ads] In the interview in question, Mesar also revealed his injuries from last season. His shoulder was sore for a while… and he also tore ligaments in his ankle. He had to use crutches for a month, and he couldn’t put any weight on his foot. From what we understand, then, the 24-25 season wasn’t easy – or obvious – for the main man involved. He had to deal with boo-boos, he wasn’t extremely productive on the ice.however, without saying that time is of the essence, Mesar had better get going and show the Canadiens organization that they can still trust him.

He needs to start dominating down low if he wants to play in the NHL, because with his offensive style, that’s the only way he’ll make it to the big leagues.Mesar knows he’s got a long way to go before he gets there…

habs goal of the day: Patrik Laine vs Anaheim Ducks (December 9th, 2024) pic.twitter.com/MHKMxAzbfd– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 23, 2025

So SJ Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli has been on the ice with Habs players in Brossard this week. Here’s a quick photoshop of what he would look like with the MTL Canadiens. Graphic design is our passion. pic.twitter.com/NbnbQaaURO– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 23, 2025

Messi and Alba absent against Mexican starshttps://t.co/Zd1sipA6zr– RDS (@RDSca) July 23, 2025

Olger Escobar has been jogging solo for several minutes now, instead of being with the group. 2 days away from a game against his former club, this should be seen as something to worry about, at the very least. pic.twitter.com/UEEbOYEFLv– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 23, 2025

He absolutely needs to do more. https://t.co/pHui8MxevM – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 23, 2025

– I love it. Hehe.– Oh yeah?– Oh…– Vladdy needs to wake up.