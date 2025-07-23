Skip to content
Filip Mesar: “The Canadiens are still counting on me”
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

Filip Mesar isn’t the most attractive prospect on the Montreal Canadiens’ roster. We’re talking about a first-round pick (2022)… but we’re also talking about a guy who isn’t producing up to expectations. The forward finished last season with 18 points (four goals) in 42 games in Laval… and he only played one game in the playoffs because Pascal Vincent had better players on hand. and he only played one game in the playoffs because Pascal Vincent had better players on hand. It’s too early to pull the plug on Mesar because he’s only 21, but with what he’s shown so far, we can’t believe he’s the organization’s saviour either. He said in an interview in Slovakia that the Canadiens are “still counting on him”… but even so, it’s possible to believe that he won’t change the game on his own. And that’s if he ever plays in Montreal…

In the interview in question, Mesar also revealed his injuries from last season. His shoulder was sore for a while… and he also tore ligaments in his ankle. He had to use crutches for a month, and he couldn't put any weight on his foot. From what we understand, then, the 24-25 season wasn't easy – or obvious – for the main man involved. He had to deal with boo-boos, he wasn't extremely productive on the ice.however, without saying that time is of the essence, Mesar had better get going and show the Canadiens organization that they can still trust him.

He needs to start dominating down low if he wants to play in the NHL, because with his offensive style, that’s the only way he’ll make it to the big leagues.Mesar knows he’s got a long way to go before he gets there…

