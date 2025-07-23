“Every time I saw Emil Heineman, he was one of the best players on the Habs.”

When the Habs acquired Noah Dobson, they not only sent two first-round picks to the Islanders, they also traded Emil Heineman. The latter showed great things with the Habs last year, and will now continue his career on Long Island.Heineman struggled in the second half of the season (after being hit by a car), but he’s still an interesting player.The Swede, in addition to having a good shot, is a guy who can play physical and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. And clearly, there are some on Long Island who really like what they’ve seen from Heineman. Thomas Hickey, for example, saw Heineman play a few times against the Islanders last year (he covers the team’s games) and really liked what he saw, as he told the On The Line podcast.

In fact, according to him, every time he saw Heineman play, he was one of the Habs’ best players.

On Sunday during “On the Line” brought to you by @TOVIHockeyy, @Thomas_Hickey14 brought up new #Isles addition Emil Heineman’s game! Catch the full interview and show at https://t.co/EgKW82XTNh #NHL pic.twitter.com/APX2dk4PyV – Hockey Night NY (@hockeynightny) July 22, 2025

In the Hockey Think Tank podcast, Rob Hutson mentions that he’s an old buddy of Paul Caufield. The Habs power of friendship extends to the dads too. https://t.co/UVrBBrBtsO –/r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2025

On this date three years ago, the Florida Panthers traded for Matthew Tkachuk. Safe to say the investment for the now-two-time Stanley Cup champ paid off handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ULSXl5DLVP– BarDown (@BarDown) July 23, 2025

Venus Williams wins 1st singles match on the WTA Tour since August 2023!

[content-ads ]TVA Sports also reported the news earlier today. What’s interesting is that the Swede didn’t collect a single point in three games against the Islanders last year. That said, Hickey liked what he saw of the kid, but also of his line.Clearly, he liked the energy Heineman brought to the game.We saw Heineman in a more limited role with the Habs last year, and we have to wonder if the Islanders will want to give him more responsibility. We know the team really coveted him in the Dobson deal, and he’s the kind of player who fits in well with the Isles‘ philosophy.He only amassed 10 goals and 18 points in 62 games, but he was on a much better pace before he was hit by a car.So we’ll see what’s in store for Heineman with the Islanders, but obviously there are people on Long Island who have high expectations for the former habs man. Spacer title=’Overtime’]- Lane Hutson’s father is a long-time friend of Cole Caufield’s father.– The Matthew Tkachuk deal is now three years old.– Wow!

The @Yankees finally beat the @BlueJays 5-4, on 3 home runs that produced all the runs. Despite 11 hits against only 6 for New York, the Jays leave 11 runners on the trail. Game #3 Wednesday with Bassitt on the mound – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) July 23, 2025

– A lack of opportunism sinks the Jays against the Yankees.