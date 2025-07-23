Skip to content
“Every time I saw Emil Heineman, he was one of the best players on the Habs.”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images

When the Habs acquired Noah Dobson, they not only sent two first-round picks to the Islanders, they also traded Emil Heineman. The latter showed great things with the Habs last year, and will now continue his career on Long Island.Heineman struggled in the second half of the season (after being hit by a car), but he’s still an interesting player.The Swede, in addition to having a good shot, is a guy who can play physical and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. And clearly, there are some on Long Island who really like what they’ve seen from Heineman. Thomas Hickey, for example, saw Heineman play a few times against the Islanders last year (he covers the team’s games) and really liked what he saw, as he told the On The Line podcast.

In fact, according to him, every time he saw Heineman play, he was one of the Habs’ best players.

What's interesting is that the Swede didn't collect a single point in three games against the Islanders last year. That said, Hickey liked what he saw of the kid, but also of his line.Clearly, he liked the energy Heineman brought to the game.We saw Heineman in a more limited role with the Habs last year, and we have to wonder if the Islanders will want to give him more responsibility. We know the team really coveted him in the Dobson deal, and he's the kind of player who fits in well with the Isles' philosophy.He only amassed 10 goals and 18 points in 62 games, but he was on a much better pace before he was hit by a car.So we'll see what's in store for Heineman with the Islanders, but obviously there are people on Long Island who have high expectations for the former habs man.

– The Matthew Tkachuk deal is now three years old.

– Wow!

🎾🇺🇸

– A lack of opportunism sinks the Jays against the Yankees.

