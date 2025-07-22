The Canadiens’ line-up: five issues to watch out for at forward

I’m not saying that Kapanen definitely has top-two upside, but having watched him closely the past two seasons in Europe, I saw many signs that he could be a two-way 2C. Will he be a PPG NHLer? No. Could he match a Cirelli in production if given offensive linemates? It’s a.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 21, 2025

Montreal Canadiens powerplay: Lane Hutson (21yo)

Caufield (24yo) – Suzuki (25yo) – Demidov (19yo)

Slafkovsky (21yo) Average age: 22 years old pic.twitter.com/TIRgGVPEPu – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 30, 2025

There are still a few months to go before the start of the season.Will there be any game-changing injuries? Will Kent Hughes make further personnel moves? It’s possible, since nothing is set in stone for Martin St-Louis’s team.But there are still issues to watch out for, especially up front. Here are five of them.Until proven otherwise, Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach are the front-runners for the job. But of course, the Canadiens will be considering other players at camp.Zachary Bolduc, Ivan Demidov (or not), Joe Veleno… and maybe even Oliver Kapanen (I’m not buying it right now, though) will be in the running for the second center spot.I have a feeling that Kirby Dach is leaving with a head start. He was acquired to be that #2 center for the Canadiens and I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts camp in that chair.But it will be up to him, if that ever happens, to do something with it.If we assume that the first line won’t be broken up (I wouldn’t rule out a change at some point… but not at the start of practice camp) and that Ivan Demidov will play on the right of the second line, that leaves a hole on the left wing.Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Zachary Bolduc and Patrik Laine are the leading candidates.We know that the Habs want to build around Bolduc (and not Laine, for example) and hope that his work ethic can inspire Ivan Demidov to excel.I can clearly see a Bolduc – Dach – Demidov line coming to life.The candidates for the second line (in addition to Jake Evans) will return here. But for me, the key is Joe Veleno. After all, the Canadiens surely didn’t acquire Veleno to put him on the wing of the fourth line, for example.Eric Engels and Tony Marinaro put in a good word for me on yesterday’s Sick Podcast… and my conclusion is this: if Veleno does play, it will logically be as the center of the third line. And I see him playing in the first game of the season.The guys were talking about creating a more offensive identity on the third line and a more defensive one on the fourth. Having Patrik Laine (talented) and Alex Newhook (fast) alongside Veleno would add that touch.And Jake Evans (with Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson) could take on more defensive duties.Caufield – Suzuki – SlafkovskyBolduc – Dach – DemidovLaine – Veleno – NewhookAnderson – Evans – GallagherSamuel Blais is currently a prime candidate for this position. But Alex Belzile, Oliver Kapanen, Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck, Joshua Roy and company will also want a spot.They’ll have to fight in camp for that chair, which is tailor-made for a guy like Blais, who’s Québécois, tough and won’t cry if he doesn’t play 82 games.In recent playoff games, defenseman Lane Hutson has led a very young powerplay. He was joined by forwards Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov.Will Patrik Laine’s healthy return push Demidov (or some other guy) onto the second powerplay?Personally, I want to see these five guys develop chemistry together, so I wouldn’t touch this unit, which could be in place for several more years.In the playoffs, these guys averaged… 22 years. #UnbelievableBy necessity, the second wave will be just as strong. Noah Dobson and Mike Matheson are options on defense – and that says a lot about the club’s depth.Forwards? Patrik Laine, Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Brendan Gallagher and Joe Veleno are also options. Nothing too serious.